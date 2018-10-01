The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday asked telecom companies to submit a plan to stop using the 12-digit unique ID number for customer authentication. Now, this essentially means that telecom industry would revert to alternates like paper-based technique (collect physical paper forms with signature, photographs, ship to verification centre and call up the customer to cross-verify submitted details).

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday asked telecom companies to submit a plan to stop using the 12-digit unique ID number for customer authentication. According to reports, a circular to this effect has already been issued to telecom service providers (TSPs) including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and others.

This has come days after the Supreme imposed curbs on the use of Aadhaar. The verdict restricts private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC. The telecom companies nowadays use Aaadhar for instantaneous and inexpensive eKYC route.

“In order to ensure smooth discontinuation…there are certain requirements which are there under the Aadhaar regulations…so the companies are in the best position to know what exactly is needed and they can submit their plan by October 15. If any additional requirements are to be done from the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India ) side, we will tell them after receipt of their plan,” UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey was quoted by PTI as saying.

