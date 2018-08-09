Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chief RS Sharma, who threw the Aadhaar challenge, got an extension on Thursday for 2 more years. As per reports, RS Sharma will serve as chief till September 30, 2020. A government order said RS Sharma will continue as the telecom regulator till September 2020 when he turns 65.

Trolling and responding to RS Sharma’s challenge Twitterati shared TRAI chief’s personal details including bank account number, pan card number, phone numbers and residential address.

