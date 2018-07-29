TRAI chairman RS Sharma got trolled after his Adhaar challenge went down the hill. TRAI chief on Saturday had disclosed his Aadhaar number on Twitter and challenged everyone to prove how the mere knowledge of the unique number can leak the personal information. Tweeple shared his photos, bank account number, PAN number and phone numbers and trolled him.

A few minutes after RS Sharma got trolled when some Tweets disclosed his personal details like PAN card number, bank account number, residential address and mobile number. Netizens also shared RS Sharma’s photographs and even the chat threads using the information, say reports.

RS Sharma’s Aadhaar challenge has been trending on the Internet and got more than 2,850 retweets and 4000 likes. Seeking to debunk the theory that Aadhaar compromises the privacy of the person, RS Sharma in a tweet said, “Yeh details koi state secret Nahin Hain (These details are no state secret).”

Responding to Sharma’s Tweet, a French cyber expert wrote,”People managed to get your personal address, DoB (date of birth) and your alternate phone number. I stop here, I hope you will understand why to make your #Aadhaar number public is not a good idea.”



Earlier, RK Sharma was holding the chair of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Director General and has been supporting the Aadhaar initiative. In cognizance to the safety of Aadhaar data, Sharma threw the challenge and got trolled.

“No I did not challenge them for phone number and other info. I challenged them for causing me harm! So far no success. Wish them luck,” Sharma wrote on Twitter

