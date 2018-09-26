Speaking on the breach of privacy due to the involvement of private companies in Aadhaar scheme, Sibal said by striking down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act, the top court has firmly put an end to the mass surveillance exercise being carried out under the guise of Aadhaar by the Central Government and the grotesque distortion of an idea conceived by the UPA. He said if the Congress were aware of the move, data of millions of people wouldn't have fallen in wrong hands.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said his party supports Justice DY Chandrachud’s opinion on the issue and it will knock the doors of the apex court again demanding to refer the matter to a seven-judge bench.

The senior Congress leader also expressed his satisfaction over the exclusion of private companies from the Aadhaar project. He said the idea to involve private companies was not only undemocratic but against the spirit of democracy, but the SC today listened to the Congress’ plea and the section that allows private companies access to private data was struck down.

By striking down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act, Supreme Court has firmly put an end to the mass surveillance exercise being carried out under the guise of #Aadhaar by the Central Government and the grotesque distortion of an idea conceived by the UPA: Kapil Sibal, Congress pic.twitter.com/n5TXETY2gT — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018

Continuing his onslaught against the Centre over Aadhaar controversy, Sibal said the passage of the Aadhaar enabling Act violates both the fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution and Right to Privacy and is a gross abuse of the money bill route.

The Congress has been demanding that the Aadhaar Enabling Act should have come to Rajya Sabha since it was not a money bill…had it been discussed in the Rajya Sabha, it wouldn’t have reached the Supreme Court, he said.

