Out of the five judges, Justices AK Sikri and DY Chandrachud pronounced two separate opinions. While Ashok Bhusan concurred with Sirkri's opinion. Apart from the three opinions, no separate judgment will be pronounced by CJI Dipak Misra and AM Khanwilkar.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of Aadhaar card. The following ruling by the apex court was delivered by a 5-judge Constitutional bench which comprised of Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and CJI Dipak Misra. The following judgment was given after the apex court heard over 27 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar card in a record period of 37 days. Challenging the validity of Aadhaar card, petitioners have said that it was a violation of their Right to Privacy.

Reading out the verdict on Aadhaar’s Constitutional validity, justice AK Sikri, who authored the judgment on behalf of himself and CJI Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar said that Aadhaar has become the most talked expression in recent years. He further added that it is better to be unique than the best.

Reacting on the number of petitions filed, AK Sikri said that the petitions filed with the Supreme Court are based on the violation of Constitutional rights. Sikri further claimed that a duplicate Aadhaar cannot be obtained.

Reading out the ruling, Sikri said that unique identification number of Aadhaar empowers a wide section of the society. He added that the unique identification also provides identity to the marganilised sections of the society.

Hearing to a clutch of petition, Justice AK Sikri said that the main challenged which Aadhaar is facing currently is that it actively breaks the terms of Right to Privacy. Passing the ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that it was satisfied with the defence mechanism for authentication.

However, the court said that the Section 57 of Aadhaar Act is unconstitutional. the following section enables corporates to seek authentication.

Speaking on whether Section 7, 8 violates the Right to Privacy, Sikri said that the data obtained is very less and the benefits obtained by the marginalised sections are very large.

In the ruling, the apex court said that Aadhaar is not mandatory while seeking admissions at schools. The court said that education took us from thumb impression to signatures and now, technology is against taking the people to thumb impressions. Justice Ashok Bhusan, who was about to present his opinion, has concurred with Justice Sikri.

