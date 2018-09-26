On Wednesday, the Supreme Court held the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar and struck down the Section 57 of Aadhaar Act that was allowing the private entities to avail the Aadhaar data from the government. The following verdict was given by a 5-judge Constitutional bench on September 26. quashing the 27 petitions which were challenging the Aadhaar, Justice Sikri said that the Aadhar cannot be forged.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court held the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar and struck down the Section 57 of Aadhaar Act that was allowing the private entities to avail the Aadhaar data from the government. The following verdict was given by a 5-judge Constitutional bench on September 26. quashing the 27 petitions which were challenging the Aadhaar, Justice Sikri said that the Aadhar cannot be forged. Taking cognizance of the worries expressed by the people over violation of Right to Privacy following Aadhaar data leak, Justice Sikri said that a ‘robust’ data protection regime has to be brought at the earliest.

Passing the judgement, the Supreme Court said that the Aadhaar data cannot be stored for over six months. The following judgments were given by the apex court after it had heard 27 petitions in a period of 37 days which challenged the Constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

A few of the major takeaways from the Aadhaar verdict are as follows:

During the hearings, the Supreme Court barred the individuals and corporates from extracting Aadhaar data. the Supreme Court also barred illegal immigrants from obtaining the Aadhaar.

Supreme Court has also struck down the need of Aadhaar card from admissions in school.

The linking of Aadhaar to mobile numbers has been struck down in the ruling by the Supreme Court.

At least 56 people had lost their lives in the country after the state governments made it mandatory to link ration cards with Aadhaar. however, in today’s’ judgement, the Supreme Court said that no individual can be denied benefits.

In the ruling, Supreme Court said that Aadhaar is mandatory for PAN linking and I-T returns. the court said that Aadhaar can be passed a Money Bill.

Reading out the Aadhaar verdict, Justice Sikri said that it does not violate the Right to Privacy of an individual.

The apex court added that CBSE, NEET, UGC cannot make Aadhaar mandatory, also not compulsory for school admissions.

