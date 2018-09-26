Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar and attacked the BJP saying it was a tool of surveillance for them. Other than Congress scion, earlier former Law Minister Kapil Sibal had criticised the BJP's Aadhaar implementation.

Thank you Supreme Court for supporting the Congress vision and protecting India, Gandhi Tweeted.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar and attacked the BJP saying it was a tool of surveillance for them.

“For Congress, Aadhaar was an instrument of empowerment. For the BJP, Aadhaar is a tool of oppression and surveillance. Thank you Supreme Court for supporting the Congress vision and protecting India,” Gandhi Tweeted.

For Congress, Aadhaar was an instrument of empowerment. For the BJP, Aadhaar is a tool of oppression and surveillance. Thank you Supreme Court for supporting the Congress vision and protecting 🇮🇳. #AadhaarVerdict — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2018

Other than Congress scion, earlier former Law Minister Kapil Sibal had said, “By striking down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, the Supreme Court firmly put an end to the mass surveillance exercise being carried out under the guise of Aadhar by the Central Government and the grotesque distortion of an idea conceived by the UPA.”

After the judgement, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram accused the BJP government of trying to convert Aadhaar into a monster that will rule every aspect of personal life and asserted that the majority judgement has retrieved the UPA’s original idea of Aadhaar.

In the past, Congress had alleged that the NDA government has destroyed the Aadhaar scheme by implementing it in a horrible manner. Concerns were raised on data security with many reports coming out stating the possiblity and possible cases of Aadhaar data breach.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More