Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress had prepared an unclear draft on Aadhaar, while the Narendra Modi-led NDA is breaking new grounds in revenue collection as there is a significant increase in Aadhaar usage. The government is saving Rs 9,000 crore via Aadhaar usage, he said.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday criticised the Congress for its double standards on Aadhaar in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the constitutional validity of the scheme. The union minister said the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA pioneered the scheme, but now they are dragging their feet and planning to move the SC again when the top court upholds the validity of Aadhaar.

Ravi Shankar Prasad took potshots at the opposition party after its leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday welcomed the top court’s verdict but said his party will knock the doors of the apex court again in line with Justice Chandrachud’s views on privacy demanding to refer the matter to a seven-judge bench.

He said the BJP welcomes the historic judgment on Aadhaar because the order is pro-poor and it will promote dignity; not surveillance and the verdict has come as a symbol of victory for the NDA as the top court has upheld the validity of Aadhaar.

It's a historic judgement. The Supreme Court has clearly said Aadhaar doesn't lead to any kind of surveillance. Aadhaar is constitutionally valid, it empowers the poor with dignity. They have even upheld Aadhaar linking with PAN card: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/unqd7TQgTX — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, everyone, who has been criticizing Aadhaar, should understand that they cannot defy technology and the mainstream should accept changes, one can understand the fringe being against.

