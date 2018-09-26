At least 56 deaths have been reported so far in the country after several state governments made it mandatory to link ration cards with Aadhaar. Aadhaar was launched in 2009. The state governments wanted to fight fraud but it boomeranged. Many people from disadvantaged groups, most of them who belonged to below the poverty line (BPL), starved to death as they weren't issued the Aadhaar card or their ration card was not linked with Aadhaar.

At least 56 deaths have been reported so far in the country after several state governments made it mandatory to link ration cards with Aadhaar. Aadhaar was launched in 2009. The state governments wanted to fight fraud but it boomeranged. Many people from disadvantaged groups, most of them who belonged to below the poverty line (BPL), starved to death as they weren’t issued the Aadhaar card or their ration card was not linked with Aadhaar.

So far, activists have compiled a list of 56 such deaths since 2015. Of these, they say, 27 were directly related to Aadhaar. According to a report published in Hunger Death in 2015-18, 42 people died in 2017 and 2018 due to hunger because most of the victims were unable to get ration as they didn’t have Aadhaar. The highest number of deaths has been reported in 2018.

Activists say the reported hunger deaths over the past few years is the tip of the iceberg.

– On 28 September, 11-year-old Santoshi Kumari starved to death in Jharkhand’s Karimati village because her family’s ration card was not linked to Aadhaar.

– Five-year-old Govinda, and two-year-old Aishwarya, from Buxar in Bihar, died on August 31 and September 1, respectively as their family had no access to rations for eight months. Reason: Their father had been

jailed and illiterate mother Dhana Devi could not link their ration card to Aadhaar. The two children belonged to the most backward ‘maha-Dalit’ community.

– In Karnataka, three Dalit brothers Narayan (55), Subbu (52) and Venkatrama (46) died on July 2, 8 and 12 respectively. They were reportedly denied ration for six months preceding their death as their ration card was

deleted as it was not linked to Aadhaar.

– Since 2017, there were at least 25 hunger deaths attributed to victims losing out on ration due to Aadhaar.

– In Haryana’s Sonipat district, Kargil martyr’s wife Shakuntala died on December 28 after a hospital reportedly denied her treatment without Aadhaar

– According to reports, at least 14 people died of starvation in Jharkhand since they didn’t have Aadhaar card or it wasn’t linked to the ration shop. Activists said the deaths occurred since authorities cancelled old handwritten government ration cards in 2017 in lieu of the biometric Aadhaar card to weed out bogus beneficiaries.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More