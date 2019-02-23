For those who have recently moved to a new city or changed address, they can update their details online. All you need to have is a registered mobile and then your details can be updated through Aadhar self-service portal. It's mandatory to have a registered mobile number so that you receive the one time password for logins easily

The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has got a way out for people to update their Aadhar details online. For those who wish to access their Aadhar details online, it’s mandatory that their Aadhar is linked to the PAN card. Details related to a person’s geographical location also need to match the documents for a person who wants to avail Aadhar Online Services.

The procedure to update your Aadhar details online is as follows:

For those who have recently moved to a new city or changed address, they can update their details online. All you need to have is a registered mobile and then your details can be updated through Aadhar self-service portal. It’s mandatory to have a registered mobile number so that you receive the one time password for login easily.

Log in to the Aadhar service portal, and update your address using the following options:

Option A: For those with valid address proof

1. Login with Aadhar

2. Write your recent address (correct one)

3. Upload documents

4. Submit your request and save automatic generated URN (Update request number)

For those who don’t have a valid address proof, they can get their address updated online with the help of address Validation Letter sent by UIDAI.

Option B: For those with an Address Validation letter

1. Login with AAdhar

2. Write secret code received on letter

3. Preview Address

4. Submit your request and save automatic generated URN (Update request number)

Documents Required for the change of address on Aadhar Card:

You should have a scanned copy of original documents to be uploaded while updating your address online. The original documents should comprise address proof such as passport, voter id, ration card, telephone bill not older than 3 months.

Documents required for change of name on Aadhar Card: It encompasses passport, voter id card, driving license etc. All of these documents should be scanned and uploaded

To update your mobile number and name on the Aadhar card, follow the given steps:

Those who own the Aadhar card can get their mobile number corrected or updated. The resident will have to go to the enrolment centre to get his/her demographic information such as name, date of birth, gender, relation, mobile and email updated. The enrolment centre can be tracked by clicking on Locate Enrolment Center link on the Aadhar’s official website. It’s important to note that information updation online is free of cost, however, in case of enrolment centre Rs 25 will be charged each time a person logs in for updations.

