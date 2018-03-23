The Unique Identification Data Authority of India (UIDAI) chief Ajay Pandey told Supreme Court of India that the Aadhaar data and biometric information is safe and secured with the 2048-bit encryption security. Our software is such that the moment the resident presses the save key, entire data gets encrypted by the 2048-bit key. To break one key, the fastest computer in the world will take more than the life of the universe.

In answer to petitions challenging and asking about the Adhaar data security, the Unique Identification Data Authority of India (UIDAI) chief Ajay Pandey told Supreme Court of India that the Aadhaar data and biometric information is safe and secured with the 2048-bit encryption security. UIDAI chief Ajay Pandey presented a power point presentation in the courtroom to answer the queries about Aadhaar data security in India.

The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Deepak Misra included AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan asked the UIDAI chief about the data security of the people. In reply, Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, “Biometrics is never given out. Our software is such that the moment the resident presses the save key, entire data gets encrypted by the 2048-bit key. To break one key, the fastest computer in the world will take more than the life of the universe.”

The constitutional bench of Supreme Court had asked UIDAI to explain the security and other features of Adhaar, which was answered through a power point representation. Ajay Pandey, 1984-batch IAS from Maharashtra said, data is protected by a 2048-bit encryption and “once biometrics comes to us, it will never go away”. Judges also asked why the UIDAI blacklisted 49,000 registered operators. “Initially, we trusted these operators, but they ended up registering trees, Lord Hanuman, Jamun trees etc,” Pandey responded.

