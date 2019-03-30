At Kotak Mahindra Bank, which is one of the branches for enrolment, there was a notice that only 25 tokens will be issued which left people angry. People are complaining that the process should have been online to avoid the ruckus it has created

The enrolment of Aadhar by banks have become complicated as massive chaos can be seen outside banks as people express distress over mismanagement by Aadhar authorities. People are complaining of long queues as they stand at various branches either to get themselves enrolled or update done. At Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Shere Punjab branch, which is one of the centres for enrolment, there was a notice that only 25 tokens will be issued which left people furious. People are now complaining that the process should have been online to avoid the ruckus it has created.

Responding to queries, Aadhar Help Centre has said that there is no provision to book an appointment. It asked people to visit the Aadhaar centre to enrol/update the details. This is due to the increased rush. The centres have their own queue management system. The helpline service suggested people visit other Aadhaar Centres in the area to get the procedure done. Though Kotak Mahindra Bank has apologised for the inconvenience as it asked people to seek help from helpline service of the bank.

@UIDAI @IndiaToday @narendramodi @MirrorNow People standing in the Queue since morning 4:00am onwards. No discipline at Kotak Mahindra Bank SherePunjab Branch.There is a notice that only 25 tokens will be issued. What’s this? waste of people’s time and energy.Y can’t it be online pic.twitter.com/Ddt8IgPbFb — Pahredaar Gurpreet Uppal (@uppalgs) March 27, 2019

All banks including private sector ones have been instructed to provide Aadhaar enrolment and update facility to their customers who have been asked by the government to link their bank accounts with the unique identification number, though no deadline has been given to link Aadhaar with bank accounts. In 2018, the Supreme Court had extended the deadline to link Aadhar with private and non-subsidised government services like phone numbers and bank accounts for an indefinite period.

