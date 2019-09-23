Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Sunday that the driving license of the motorists will be linked with Aadhaar card. He also said the decision has been taken to check forgery.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar on Sunday said that the driving license will be linked to Aadhaar card to avoid fraud case. While attending the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Bihar Industry Association in Patna, the Union Law Minister said the government is aiming to decrease the case of forgery in the driving license. He said that motorists will have to link their Aadhaar card with the driving license.

Prasad also said duplicating driving license will not possible if the Aadhaar gets attached to it. He added Aadhaar is playing a key role in preventing corruption across the country. More than 1,47,677crore rupees has been saved through the digital identity of Aadhaar.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha in a written reply in July that the government has stopped the process of verifying the driving license using Aadhaar. He also added the process of collecting the biometric at the RTOs has been terminated.

Last year, the Supreme Court hit out at a few provisions of the Aadhaar(Aimed Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, by a 4:1 majority. The apex court asserted that a person’s rights could not be rejected due to lack of unique ID.

With the majority judgment, written by Justice AK Sikri in assentation with CJI Dipak Mishra and Justice AM Khanwilkar, the apex court approved the seeding of PAN card with the Aadhaar and set aside attaching the Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phone numbers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App