Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, has just filed a petition in Supreme Court against UGC’s decision to conduct final year University exams by the end of September. The Supreme Court has yet to reject or admit this petition. He had already been opposing UGC’s revised guidelines, that order final year examinations to be held by the end of September.

In an earlier tweet, he wrote that this decision is absolutely absurd and out of an alternate Universe. He urged UGC not to put the lakhs of lives involved at stake. He added, among other things, that students would suffer from anxiety, incomplete curriculum and the overall risk involved in commuting from their homes to the exam centres for all, be it students, their parents or University staff.

The petition was filed by Shiv Sena’s youth wing called the Yuva Wing. It stated that the physical health, mental condition and safety of students are being ignored. It added that UGC should have cancelled the exams due to the coronavirus outbreak, which is a nation-wide catastrophe.

India has crossed 10lakh mark for Covid Cases. Yet @ugc_india is adamant on compulsory examinations. We have written to them and requested reconsideration multiple times but to no avail Hence, Yuva Sena has filed a Writ Petition (PIL) in the Supreme Court of India. @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/WPnZVfpdIW — Varun Sardesai (@SardesaiVarun) July 18, 2020

Today Yuva Sena has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court with a humble prayer to save lives of lakhs of students, teachers, non teaching staff and their families by asking the UGC to not be stubborn about enforcing examinations when India has crossed the 10 lakh cases mark — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 18, 2020

The Yuva Sena also gave examples of other Universities that have cancelled their exams, either planning to conduct them when the situation blows over or assessing the marks of students based on their previous performance, such as the Indian Institute of Technology, or IIT. It called for UGC to follow suit, so as to avoid risking the lives involved.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray files a petition before Supreme Court challenging the decision of University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct final year examinations. Court has not yet admitted the petition for hearing. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/DBv2gI20j2 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

