Aam Aadmi Party accuses Punjab government of discrimination against farmers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded from the Punjab government to provide jobs to the families of all the farmers who were martyred during the ongoing farmers’ movement. In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Tuesday, AAP’s Kisan Wing state president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan accused the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government of discrimination, stating that the decision to give jobs to the members of selected families of the farmers was wrong. “More than 600 farmers have been martyred in the farmers’ movement; but why is the government giving jobs only to the family members of 127 farmers,” he added.

Sandhwan said by ignoring the martyrdom of the rest of the farmers, the government was conspiring to do injustice to their families. “The Aam Aadmi Party will not tolerate discrimination against the martyr farmers. The government should respect their martyrdom,” he said. Sandhwan said the Captain government’s decision of giving jobs to the members of a few selected farmers’ families, was mere eyewash.

The AAP leader further said that this was a disgusting game of discrimination against the martyrdom of the martyrs, which even after losing their lives, is nothing less than an insult to the farmers. Sandhwan said the farmers of Punjab and the people were now well aware about the dual politics of the government. Questioning the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Sandhwan asked on what basis the kin of the farmers were being offered jobs as peon or clerks.

“On one hand, the government is calling its MLAs as martyrs and appointing their family members on high positions like DSP and Tehsildar; then why such injustice to the kin of the farmers,” said Sandhwan. He said the Aam Aadmi Party demands the government to stop discrimination among the martyrs. “A martyr is a martyr, not a weapon to do politics,” he added. At the same time, Sandhwan also demanded the government to waive the debt of the martyr farmers as soon as possible.

