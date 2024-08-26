Aam Aadmi Party Announces First List of Candidates for J&K Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first list of seven candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. This marks the first time AAP will participate in the assembly polls in the state. The elections are scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

AAP’s List of Candidates:

Fayaz Ahmed Sofi from Pulwama

Muddasir Hassan from Rajpora

Sheikh Fida Hussain from Devsar

Mohsin Shafkat Mir from Dooru

Mehraj Din Malik from Doda

Yasir Shafi Matto from Doda West

Musassir Azmat Mir from Banihal

Other Parties’ Announcements:

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has also announced its first list of 13 candidates. A post from DPAP read, “Announcing our 1st list of candidates for the assembly elections. Our best wishes to them as they prepare to serve and represent our people!”

Meanwhile, the Congress Party has formed an alliance with Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) for the assembly polls. This pre-poll alliance was announced following a meeting between Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and NC chief Farooq Abdullah. Farooq Abdullah has stated that the Congress-NC alliance will contest all 90 seats in the assembly elections.

The announcement of the alliance was made in Srinagar by Farooq Abdullah, who emphasized unity with the statement, “United we stand,” posted on X by JKNC. The formal announcement followed a meeting between Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, and Congress leaders Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.