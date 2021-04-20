SAD leaders Karnail Singh, Malkit Singh along with BJP leaders Deen Bandhu and Sarabjit Singh, from Kapurthala, joined the party. LoP Harpal Singh Cheema said that people of every section of Punjab are coming together and joining the AAP to save Punjab and make it prosperous.

Chandigarh, April 19, 2021

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) convoy is increasing day by day in Punjab with eminent personalities joining the party. The party got a major boost when SAD leaders Karnail Singh, Malkit Singh along BJP leaders Deen Bandhu and Sarabjit Singh, from Kapurthala, joined the Aam Aadmi Party at the party headquarters here on Monday. A senior leader of the AAP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema inducted the personalities into the party.

Karnail Singh of Bhandal Dona village in Kapurthala has served as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) at Punjab Police. He had been the district general secretary of the SAD for the last two years and was also the block president from the BJP.

Malkit Singh of Dograwala in Kapurthala had been associated with the SAD for the last 15 years and remained on the posts of secretary, general secretary, and district vice president. He was also associated with the BJP for seven years and was the Youth Wing vice president and block president.

Meanwhile, Deen Bandhu, a native of Chuharwal village in Kapurthala, has been the BJP Mandal (Bet) general secretary and vice president of BJP Yuva Morcha. Sarabjit Singh, of Khukhrain village in Kapurthala district, has been the BJP block vice president. Welcoming them into the party, LoP Harpal Singh Cheema said that influenced by the pro-people policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and the works of Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government, people are joining the party in large numbers. He said that the Kejriwal government has made Delhi’s government schools world-class and introduced a new model of development by improving the condition of government hospitals. “Today the people of Delhi are teaching their child in the government schools after getting their names dropped from private schools and the people are getting good treatment in government hospitals free of cost. The result of that are today the people across the country like the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

Cheema said that today people of every section of Punjab are coming together and joining the AAP to save Punjab and make it prosperous. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Cheema said that Captain did not fulfill any of the promises made before the elections. “Captain is the most inefficient Chief Minister of the whole of India. He betrayed the people of Punjab by making false promises,” he added. The leaders who joined the party said that the people see Aam Aadmi Party as the only credible alternative to bring a real change. The leaders said that being impressed by the policies of the AAP and the works of the Kejriwal government of Delhi; they decided to join the party. The leaders further said that they will diligently fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to them and would work day and night to strengthen the party.