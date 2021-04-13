Bhagwant Mann said that they had come to seek the blessings of Guru Maharaj and prayed for peace so that everyone could work together to save Punjab from the worst. He said that today is a golden day in the history of humanity when Guru Gobind Singh ji, the 10th Guru, founded the Khalsa Panth in 1699 to save the poor, workers and oppressed from oppressive rulers.

Chandigarh, April 13, 2021: The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Anandpur Sahib on the auspicious day of Baisakhi on Tuesday. AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann, party’s Punjab affairs incharge Jarnail Singh, deputy leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Saravjeet Kaur Manuke, MLA Amarjeet Singh Sandoa, state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, Ropar district president Dinesh Chadha, Mohali district president Parminder Jaswal among other party leaders paid obeisance at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib and received blessings from Guru Granth Sahib and listened to kirtan of divine hymns.

Speaking to the mediapersons on the occasion, Bhagwant Mann said that they had come to seek the blessings of Guru Maharaj and prayed for peace so that everyone could work together to save Punjab from the worst. He said that today is a golden day in the history of humanity when Guru Gobind Singh ji, the 10th Guru, founded the Khalsa Panth in 1699 to save the poor, workers and oppressed from oppressive rulers. The ‘Singhs’ during the foundation, in the form of the Khalsa Panth, made the Punjab great and introduced humanitarian ideology to the whole world. Jarnail Singh said that even today the situation of the whole country including Punjab was like Mughal period.

He said that the country’s ‘annadatas’ and laborers were sitting on the borders of Delhi to make their voices heard to the rulers of the country, but the rulers of the country were asleep in the intoxication of power. On the other hand, the government employees and unemployed youth including farmers and laborers in Punjab were suffering from the atrocities of the Congress government,” he added. Replying to a question, Bhagwant Mann said that if the intentions of the rulers of the country had been clear, more than 350 farmers would not have lost their lives against the black farm laws. “The rulers of the centre should listen to the voice of the country’s ‘annadatas’ and repeal the black laws,” he added.

Replying to a query regarding direct payment in Punjab, Mann further said that Captain Amarinder Singh had not properly filed a single case of Punjab to the Central government or in the High Court and Supreme Court till date. “Due to this, Punjab is suffering on many issues. On the one hand, Punjab CM had not met the Union Government as he had knelt before the Centre on the issue of direct payment of wheat. On the other hand, Captain claims to stand with the farmers and the arhtiyas,” he said.

On the issue of Delhi Police’s entry into Punjab, Bhagwant Mann said that it was a pity that the Delhi Police came to Punjab and left after torturing the youth, while the CM’s of West Bengal and Maharashtra, do not even allow the entry of CBI into their states. “It is not known why Captain Amarinder Singh left Punjab as unclaimed,” he added.