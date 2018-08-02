Aamir Khan will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan's Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan scheduled to be held on August 11. Earlier, there were reports that Imran has invited Aamir Khan and former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu to his oath-taking ceremony.

There were reports that Imran Khan has extended invitations to Indian actor Aamir Khan

Actor Aamir Khan has denied receiving invitation to attend Pakistan’s Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony on August 11. Khan clarified that as he hasn’t received any invite he wasn’t going for the ceremony in Islamabad.

Earlier there were reports that Imran Khan has extended invitations to Indian actor Aamir Khan and former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu to his oath-taking ceremony.

Interestingly, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is the only among the 4, who has accepted the invitation saying Imran was a man of character and it is a great honour to attend the ceremony.

“It is (a) great honour, I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people,” Sidhu was quoted as saying to FirstPost.

Meanwhile, Imran’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has come out to clarify that the party is not planning to invite international dignitaries, putting speculation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the ceremony to rest.

“Media speculations about international dignitaries attending PM oath ceremony are not correct. We have sought the advice of the Foreign Office on the matter and will decide accordingly,” PTI secretary Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted.

PTI has confirmed that Imran Khan will take oath on Wednesday at the President House in Islamabad. The announcement was made by Imran after an interaction with party members of provincial assembly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the general elections but is short of the magic number to form a government on its own and therefore, is looking for support from Independents to form a stable government.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More