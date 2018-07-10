In what could trigger a fresh tussle between Lieutenant Governor and Delhi government, Anil Baijal transferred three Indian Administration Services (IAS) on Tuesday. Slamming LG's move, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, saying that Anil Baijal is 'bossing around'. LG's order came hours after he and Chief Secretary met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba at North Block.

It seems like the confrontation between AAP-led Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor is not end yet as Anil Baijal transferred three Indian Administration Services (IAS) on Tuesday. According to reports, Sanjay Goyal will replace Soumya Gupta as director of the education department. Similarly, Chanchal Yadav, who served as Deputy Commissioner, South DMC, has been shifted as Special Secretary to Anil Baijal. Vasanthakumar N has been appointed as special commissioner for trade and taxes.

Reacting to LG’s order, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed Anil Baijal, saying that he is ‘bossing around’. Speaking to the media on this matter, the AAP leader said that LG has kept the services department with him arbitrarily and is bossing around. He further said that LG should have consulted the government before appointing the education director.

The development came hours after Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Secretary met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba at North Block. Reports say that matter related to services were discussed in the meeting. Earlier in the Day, AAP government approached the Supreme Court seeking disposal of it’s including the one on services. The hearing in this matter is scheduled to start next week.

Reacting to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s letter, in which he asked Baijal how he could be selective in accepting the Supreme Court’s judgement, Anil Baijal on Monday said he was selectively quoted and erroneously charged of selective acceptance of the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between Delhi government and the Centre.

The fresh tussle between AAP government and LG Anil Baijal comes days after Supreme Court, in its verdict, said that LG is bound by the advice of the elected government.

