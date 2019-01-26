AAP and JD(S) question Bharat Ratna to ex-president Pranab Mukherjee, Rahul Gandhi congratulates him: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aaadmi Party and Danish Ali, JD(S) National General Secretary, said former president Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna for visiting the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and describing Sangh ideologue KB Hedgewar as the "son of the soil".

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aaadmi Party (AAP) and H D Deve Gowda-led The Janata Dal (Secular) protested the Bharat Ratna award being conferred on former president Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday. Pranab Mukherjee said that he has accepted the great honour bestowed upon him with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to the people of India. Mukherjee added that he has always got more from the people of the country than he has given to them. Sharmistha Mukherjee said her father started his journey from a very remote village of Bengal. There was no development, roads, electricity and he had to travel for 10 kms every day to go to school. From there to the achievement of Bharat Ratna, it’s a very long journey, she added.

While JD(S) National General Secretary Danish Ali Danish Ali on Friday said former president was awarded the Bharat Ratna for visiting the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and describing Sangh ideologue KB Hedgewar as the “son of the soil”. Ali demanded that the award should have been conferred on Siddaganga mutt seer Shivakumara Swami, who died at the age of 111 in Karnataka, instead of Pranab Mukherjee. In a similar manner, the AAP also claimed that Pranab Mukherjee was conferred Bharat Ratna Award because he visited the RSS HQ in 2018.

Sharmistha Mukherjee: My father (Dr Pranab Mukherjee) started his journey from a very remote village of Bengal. There was no development, roads, electricity. He had to travel for 10 kms every day to go to school. From there to achievement of #BharatRatna, it's a very long journey pic.twitter.com/IK8HwE3OCY — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Pranab Mukherjee on being conferred the Bharat Ratna. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said his party takes great pride in the fact that the immense contribution of one of their own has been recognised and honoured.

Congratulations to Pranab Da on being awarded the Bharat Ratna! The Congress Party takes great pride in the fact that the immense contribution to public service & nation building of one of our own, has been recognised & honoured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 25, 2019

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017. Apart from that, he occupied several ministerial portfolios during the UPA-1 and UPA-2 in a political career spanning five decades.

On the eve of the 70th Republic day, the government awarded the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to former President Pranab Mukherjee and posthumously to RSS ideologue Nanaji Deshmukh and Assamese singer, lyricist, musician Bhupen Hazarika. Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the awardees and highlighted their contribution in their respective fields to the society. Remembering Deshmukh, PM Modi said his stellar contribution towards rural development showed the way for a new paradigm of empowering those living in our village.

Invoking Bhupen Hazarika and his contribution to music, the prime minister said he popularised India’s musical traditions globally. Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to July 2017.

In another incident, Gita Mehta, writer and sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, turned down the Padma Shri Award on the grounds that timing of the award may be misconstrued by others as 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are drawing near.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More