AAP's senior leader Ashutosh tendered his resignation on August 15 citing personal reasons. Journalist turned politician, Ashutosh took to his Twitter handle and said that his association with AAP has come to an end. Ashutosh said that he has resigned from the party and has urged the PAC to accept his resignation.

In what could be perceived as another jolt to Delhi ruling AAP, senior leader Ashutosh tendered his resignation on August 15 citing personal reasons. Journalist turned politician, Ashutosh took to his Twitter handle and said that his association with AAP has come to an end. Ashutosh said that he has resigned from the party and has urged the PAC to accept his resignation. In his other tweet, Ashutosh requested media to respect his privacy and later added that he won’t be giving any kind of bite on the same issue.

As per reports, the following resignation by Ashutosh comes months after a feud was reported within the party over Delhi’s 3 Rajya Sabha seats. As per sour sources, Ashutosh had been upset from AAP’s chief after he was not picked to fill one of the three seats. In January there were rumours stating that AAP was considering Ashutosh for the post. However, Arvind Kejriwal chose Delhi-based businessman Sushil Gupta, chartered accountant ND Gupta and AAP’s Sanjay Singh.

The following development comes to light just a few days after Delhi Police had filed the chargesheet in Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault case. In the chargesheet filed before the Patiala House Court, the police had named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with 11 AAP MLAs.

Just a few hours after Delhi Police had filed the chargesheet in Chef Secretary alleged assault case, several senior AAP MLAs filed a plea against the police for disclosing a selective amount of content and information mentioned in chargesheet to the media. Taking cognizance of the plea filed, the court issued a notice to the police and set August 25 as the next date of hearing.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More