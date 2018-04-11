Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Wednesday replaced leader Kumar Vishwas with Deepak Rajput as its Rajasthan unit in-charge. Reports said that Vishwas was not taking an active part in the party affairs in Rajasthan which will go to polls later this year. His replacement, Deepak Bajpai is the national treasurer of the AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Wednesday replaced leader Kumar Vishwas with Deepak Rajput as its Rajasthan unit in-charge. Reports said that Vishwas was not taking an active part in the party affairs in Rajasthan which will go to polls later this year. His replacement, Deepak Bajpai is the national treasurer of the AAP. While the party members call it their strategy to prepare the party for the upcoming state polls, Vishwas’s removal from a key post by AAP ahs widen the split between the two.

Last year, there were rumours about Vishwas leaving AAP after MLA Amanatullah Khan called Vishwas a BJP agent. In another such incident, Vishwas, who was looking for a Rajya Sabha nomination was rejected by AAP leadership and senior leader Sanjay Singh, businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant ND Gupta was chosen at his place. These are the instances that show Kumar Vishwas has been at odds with the AAP’s central leadership for a very long time.

According to AAP leader Ashutosh, the party will fight Rajasthan election with full strength. His party has alleged that the state’s ruling BJP was indulging in ‘jungle raj’ and had failed to deliver on its promises. He said that Bajpai will remain in Rajasthan to strengthen the party’s organisation, strategize for the imminent Assembly elections, create a list of candidates etc. A few days back Kumar Vishwas took a different stand from Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he will not express regret over comments made against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Attacking Kejriwal, Vishwas said apologies by AAP chief have damaged its credibility.

