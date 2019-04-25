AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal releases Delhi Manifesto 2019: AAP has fielded Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Atishi Marlena from East Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Balbir Singh Jakhar from West Delhi and Brajesh Goel from New Delhi seat.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal releases Delhi Manifesto 2019: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with senior party leaders released the AAP’s Delhi manifesto ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on Thursday. Reiterating his party’s demand for full statehood for Delhi, Kejriwal said if the Union Territory gets full statehood status, then the women will be safer, there will be more jobs, guaranteed college education for students. Apart from that, the state government will be able to eradicate corruption from society as the anti-corruption branch will come under the purview of the state government.

Kejriwal said, if voted to power, his party would ensure that natives of Delhi get a reservation of 85 per cent in Delhi government jobs as well as in Delhi colleges. AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Manish Sisodia were also present during the release of the manifesto today.

AAP has fielded seven candidates in Delhi for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. All seven seats in the capital city will go to polls on May 12, 2019, reports said.

