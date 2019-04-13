AAP, Congress alliance still on cards, Manish Sisodia says ready to form alliance in Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana: Manish Sisodia said that AAP is willing to stitch an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Delhi deputy Chief Minister made it clear that the party would not form alliance in Delhi only but also in Chandigarh and Haryana. While attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP president Amit Shah, he said that both the leaders are proving dangerous for the country and the party would make efforts to stop them.

AAP, Congress alliance still on cards, Manish Sisodia says ready to form alliance in Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana: Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ready to form the alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh for keeping the BJP at bay in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Senior AAP leader was addressing a presser wherein he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. Sisodia said that PM Modi and the BJP boss Amit Shah were proving dangerous for the country and AAP would try its best to stop both of them.

He said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party was of the view to forming joint opposition against the BJP. He said that AAP was ready to bury the hatchet and forge an alliance with the Congress to stop BJP from coming to power at the Centre.

Senior AAP leader said that the party leaders held several meetings with the Congress and forwarded a proposal on 33 seats in the national capital, Chandigarh, Haryana, Goa and Punjab, among these the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance currently holds 23 seats.

Delhi deputy CM said that the alliance could certainly stop BJP from winning all these seats. He clarified that AAP would not form an alliance in Delhi only, but would do the same in Haryana and Chandigarh. The Congress on Friday had said that the party was ready for a tie-up in Delhi as they wanted to fight the saffron party.

The talks between the two parties are on from the last many weeks. Both the parties have given contradictory statements over the tie-up, saying their respective parties would go alone and sometimes they favoured alliance.

Meanwhile, Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats and are all currently held by the BJP. Both the Congress and AAP are desperate to open their account in the national capital. The elections for these seats would be held in a single phase on May 12.

