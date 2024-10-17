Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

AAP Decides To Focus On Delhi Elections, Unlikely To Contest Jharkhand And Maharashtra

Aam Aadmi Party is unlikely to contest Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls as the party wants to focus on Delhi elections rather than creating confusion in the minds of voters in two states that could lead to splitting anti-BJP votes.

AAP Decides To Focus On Delhi Elections, Unlikely To Contest Jharkhand And Maharashtra

Aam Aadmi Party is unlikely to contest Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls as the party wants to focus on Delhi elections rather than creating confusion in the minds of voters in two states that could lead to splitting anti-BJP votes.

According to the sources, the party wants to focus on strengthening INDIA Bloc. However, for organisational expansion, Maharashtra AAP unit wants to go in elections, but a nod from AAP top leadership is unlikely.

The sources further mentioned, “Our focus is Delhi and we don’t want to create further confusion in minds of voters in Maharashtra which could lead to splitting anti-BJP votes.”

On October 11, Aam Aadmi Party’s National General Secretary (Organisation), and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak held a key meeting for booth preparations at the party headquarters for the Delhi polls.
The meeting was attended by state-to-booth level office bearers of the party. Sandeep Pathak interacted with the workers.

“AAP is fully prepared for the Assembly polls and emphasised the need to further strengthen the already robust organisation in Delhi and ensure every booth in the state is fortified,” he said.

“As the elections approach, the BJP will once again conspire against the AAP.” He urged everyone not to fall into any of the BJP’s traps and to remain focused solely on their politics of working for Delhiites,” he added.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the “biggest lesson” from the Haryana election results is to never be overconfident and urged the party workers to work hard in the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls likely to be held next year.

On October 8, Arvind Kejriwal while addressing AAP municipal councillors in Delhi said “Elections are approaching. Elections should not be taken lightly. The biggest lesson from today’s election is to never be overconfident. Every election, seat is tough.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Indian Coast Guard Launches Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach 02/24 In Goa And Maharashtra

Filed under

Aam Aadmi Party AAP election INDIA bloc Jharkhand maharashtra Sandeep Pathak
Advertisement

Also Read

Dale Steyn Departs From Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2025

Dale Steyn Departs From Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2025

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Canada-India Diplomatic Row: Is There Any Chinese Interference In Canadian Politics?

Canada-India Diplomatic Row: Is There Any Chinese Interference In Canadian Politics?

Pune Man Appeals to Thief for Late Mother’s Memento, Offers New Scooter

Pune Man Appeals to Thief for Late Mother’s Memento, Offers New Scooter

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football Club

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football

Remembering Liam Payne: What Are The Top 10 Unforgettable One Direction Songs?

Remembering Liam Payne: What Are The Top 10 Unforgettable One Direction Songs?

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox