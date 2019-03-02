The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has said that there will be no grand alliance or mahagathbandhan with the Congress in Delhi, as the party has declared candidates for six of seven seats in Delhi for Lok Sabha elections. The party had earlier lost all the seven seats to BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday has announced the candidates for six Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The announcement was made by senior leader Gopal Rai during a press conference this afternoon. The leader has confirmed that there will be no alliance with the Congress. Earlier, the top brass of Congress had given its nod to initiating the alliance talks with the Aam Aadmi Party.

The party has fielded Atishi Marlena to contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh to contest from Northwest Delhi. AAP political affairs committee member Raghav Chadha from South Delhi and Pankaj Gupta to contest from the Chandni Chowk seat. Dilip Pandey and Brijesh Goyal will contest from Northeast Delhi and New Delhi seats. Meanwhile, the party has not declared the candidate for West Delhi, which is still being discussed and will be announced later, as per reports.

Gopal Rai while addressing the media said that AAP has got two communications from Congress regarding the alliance. Firstly, Delhi Congress, led by Sheila Dikshit refused to the alliance with AAP and then Rai said that the second communication was conveyed by Rahul Gandhi himself in the February 13 mahagathbandhan meeting, where the Congress President said that the party leadership is not in favour of an alliance with AAP.

The BJP had won the seven Delhi seats in the 2014 election. Since then, however, AAP has made its presence felt with impressive wins in assembly polls. “We won 66 out of 77 seats in Assembly elections. We will try to make a similar presence felt during the Lok Sabha elections,” Mr Rai said

