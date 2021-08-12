MCD has withdrawn its decision to raise licence fees. Reacting to the move, AAP claimed that MCD has taken the decision under the pressure from them as well as traders of Delhi. It further demanded EDMC & SDMC to follow suit and withdraw their decision of increasing the licence fees.

MCD has withdrawn its decision to raise licence fees. Reacting to the move, AAP claimed that MCD has taken the decision under the pressure from them as well as traders of Delhi. It further demanded EDMC & SDMC to follow suit and withdraw their decision of increasing the licence fees. AAP MLA Atishi stated that that more than 5 lakh traders participated in the signature campaign launched by AAP against rising trade and factory licence fees.

She said, “This increase in the licence fees caused many factory owners, shopkeepers, and traders to come to us. They expressed their opposition to this. The Aam Aadmi Party started a signature campaign for the traders. From the entire Delhi, 5 lakh people participated in this campaign. Today it makes me happy to share that Delhi’s people have won. Delhi’s factory owners, shopkeepers, and traders have won. Because of their signatures and because of the Aam Aadmi Party’s strong stance on this matter, yesterday, the North MCD in its Standing Committee has taken back its decision of increasing the trade and factory licence fees.”

Earlier, BJP’s Delhi unit had staged a protest against the Kejriwal government for not releasing the Rs 13,000 crore due to the municipal corporations. It further stated that the Delhi government owes Rs 13,000 crore to the corporations, which is their constitutional right.

MCD elections are all set to take place next year. However, we can already see politics between the two parties heating up with AAP hitting out at MCD alleging corruption.