AAP Explains 'Swati Maliwal's Truth', Claims BJP Conspiracy Behind The Case

The Aam Aadmi Party has issued its first response to the Swati Maliwal physical assault case. AAP MP Atishi held a press conference to clarify the party’s stance on the FIR lodged against Bibhav Kumar, an aide at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. She began by stating that since Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seemingly been in a state of panic. In what appears to be an act of desperation, they allegedly devised a conspiracy to falsely accuse CM Kejriwal. As part of this plot, Swati Maliwal was reportedly sent to Kejriwal’s residence early on the morning of May 13.

Here’s What Atishi Claimed:

The purported aim of this scheme was to frame Kejriwal with false allegations. Swati Maliwal was positioned as the face and pawn of this conspiracy. On May 13, she arrived unannounced and without an appointment at the Chief Minister’s residence, with the intent to make accusations against him. However, the Chief Minister was not present at the time, thereby avoiding the immediate threat. Following this, Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s aide. However, a video from the drawing room of the Chief Minister’s residence has since surfaced, purportedly exposing Maliwal’s falsehoods to the nation.

FIR Highlights:

– Maliwal has alleged that Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times.”

– She claims she “continued screaming” during the assault.

– She further alleges that Kumar “brutally dragged” her.

– According to Maliwal, Kumar also “kicked” her in the “chest, stomach, and pelvis area.”

Atishi continued saying,”the recently surfaced video paints a different picture to what is said in FIR. In the video, Maliwal is seen sitting comfortably, threatening and intimidating police personnel, and using abusive language towards Bibhav Kumar. There were no visible signs of injury or distress as described in her allegations. This video appears to clearly refute Maliwal’s allegations, suggesting that they were fabricated. Consequently, Bibhav Kumar has filed an FIR against Swati Maliwal, providing his account of the events on May 13.”

Atishi Explains Timeline of Events: May 13

Morning Arrival: Swati Maliwal arrived at the Chief Minister’s residence without an appointment. When questioned by security at the gate, she claimed she had an appointment with the Chief Minister. Security guards, upon cross-checking, found no such appointment. Despite this, Maliwal threatened the officers, leveraging her position as a Rajya Sabha MP, and forced her way into the CM residence.

“Now, let me ask, as a Rajya Sabha MP, doesn’t Swati Maliwal know the proper procedure to get an appointment with the Chief Minister, whose schedule is often very busy? Why did she forcefully enter the CM’s residence early in the morning?”

Waiting Room Incident: She was seated in the waiting room and was again informed that she had no appointment. After a short wait, she forcibly entered the private residence area where the Chief Minister and his family reside and sat in the drawing room, demanding to see the Chief Minister.

As a Rajya Sabha MP, Maliwal should have been aware of the proper procedure for securing an appointment with the Chief Minister. The staff at the CM’s residence called Bibhav Kumar and informed him of the situation. Maliwal then raised her voice at Bibhav Kumar and attempted to argue.

Escalation: Maliwal tried to push past Bibhav Kumar to gain entry, but he blocked her. Bibhav then called the security staff to escort her to the main gate. This entire sequence of events suggests a premeditated plan to frame the Chief Minister, with Maliwal at the forefront.

Atishi continued saying, “After leaving the CM’s residence, Maliwal went to the police station. The police advised her to undergo a medical examination (MLC), but she refused. Three days later, the BJP allegedly attempted to propagate a new falsehood, but this plan, too, appears to have failed.”

However Atishi concluded saying that the incident at the Chief Minister’s residence on May 13, as detailed by the new video evidence and subsequent FIR by Bibhav Kumar, casts serious doubts on Swati Maliwal’s allegations. The unfolding of these events suggests a deliberate attempt to frame Arvind Kejriwal, which has now been exposed as a failed conspiracy. The truth behind this incident continues to unravel, with both political and legal implications for those involved.

