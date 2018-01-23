On Monday, the disqualified Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLAs withdrew their plea from the Delhi High Court. The plea filed the MLAs had sought stay on the Election Commission's recommendation to the President to disqualify 20 MLAs in an office of profit case. Justice Rekha Palli said the plea moved by 6 AAP legislators had become fruitless as the President, Ram Nath Kovind, has already issued a circular to disqualify all 20 AAP MLAs.

Om Prakash Rawat said that Delhi's ruling party AAP had two opportunities where they could have requested the Election Commission to hold hearings in the matter 'but they didn't do so'

Hitting back at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over their allegations stating that the Election Commission gave its verdict of disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs in ‘office of profit case’ without hearing their side of arguments, the newly appointed, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Om Prakash Rawat said that Delhi’s ruling party AAP had two opportunities where they could have requested the Election Commission to hold hearings in the matter ‘but they didn’t do so’. The election commission had forwarded its recommendation of disqualifying the 20 AAP MLAs to the President, Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday. Acting on the recommendation by the EC, the President disqualified 20 AAP MLAs on Saturday.

Talking to the Indian Express, the CEC also spoke about the EC’s last ruling of June where the Commission had stated that they ‘will intimate the next date of hearing in due course’. Om Prakash Rawat told the daily that earlier on September 28 and November 2, notices were issued AAP MLAs where the EC had asked the MLAs to file their reply on the information provided by the Delhi government with regard to the offices of parliamentary secretaries. In response to the notices, the accused AAP MLAs had urged the Election Commission to not proceed with the case till the time their challenge to the EC order of June 23, 2017, was disposed of by the Delhi High Court in its ruling.

Speaking about the notices issued, Rawat who will be taking the office from today (January 23) said, “These (two) notices were issued only for that (purpose). If they felt the need or imperative for oral evidences, then they should have pointed it out and we would have fixed a date for the hearing. But you (AAP) are not talking of that. You are talking of something that is already known to the Commission.”

In the plea filed, the AAP MLAs also highlighted the exit by Om Prakash Rawat from all AAP related matters and urged that since the constitutional rights of MLAs were being compromised, the matter should be heard by all three election commissioners. Slamming the plea filed by the AAP MLAs, the commission said that APP is trying to create hurdles in the matter had the MLAs had ‘no intentions of letting the case to proceed further.’ Earlier, during a media interview, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had questioned Om Prakash Rawat’s ‘impartiality’, following which Rawat had rescued from all the AAP related cases.

Talking to the leading daily, CEC Rawat said, “One can’t say (definitively) because there is nothing as proof. The only thing (we have) is that the sequence of events, as they happened, shows that maybe, yes, it (the party) was (trying to stall). You (AAP) did this (accused Rawat of being biased) by way of an interview without any basis. Then you took the plea that since there is no quorum, you cannot hear (the matter). If you put two and two together, it makes four.”

According to reports, after being requested by AK Joti, Rawat again took all the AAP related cases again. Om Prakash Rawat had also signed the final recommendation of disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs which was sent to the President’s office.