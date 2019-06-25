AAP MLA Manoj Kumar sentenced to 3 months in jail: A case was registered against Kumar, an MLA from East Delhi's Kondli constituency, after 50 protesters led by him created ruckus at the main gate of an MCD school in Kalyan Puri during 2013 Delhi assembly election.

AAP MLA Manoj Kumar sentenced to 3 months in jail: A Special MP-MLA fast track court in Delhi on Tuesday awarded a three-month jail sentence to AAP MLA Manoj Kumar and fined him Rs 10,000 for obstructing election process at a polling station in East Delhi’s Kalyan Puri area during 2013 assembly elections. Manoj Kumar has been granted bail in the matter, reports said.

Earlier, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal had held Manoj Kumar guilty of obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions. The court today heard arguments on the quantum of sentence. Kumar was found guilty under Section 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and disorderly conduct in or near polling stations, Section 131 of Representation of the People Act.

A case was registered against Kumar after 50 protesters led by him created ruckus at the main gate of an MCD school in Kalyan Puri during 2013 Delhi assembly election.

In its June 4 judgment, the court had said the evidence led by the prosecution is reliable and trustworthy and that the prosecution has been able to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Manoj Kumar, currently an MLA from East Delhi’s Kondli constituency, had denied the charges levelled against him. He said the case was politically motivated.

