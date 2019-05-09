Addressing media on Thursday, Atishi Marlena broke down while reading the content of a pamphlet that was allegedly distributed by BJP's Gautam Gambhir. She was accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who condemned the derogatory remarks against Atishi and criticised Gambhir for stooping this low in the garb of political rhetoric.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) East Delhi constituency candidate Atishi Marlena on Thursday broke down in a press conference as she tried reading the content of a pamphlet allegedly distributed by BJP’s Gautam Gambhir. She accused Gambhir of releasing malicious and casteist pamphlets against her and claimed that the pamphlets were distributed by him at a BJP rally in the national capital on Sunday. Gambhir is BJP’s candidate from the same constituency as Atishi.

Atishi was accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the press conference who also criticised Gambhir for defaming Atishi by circulating derogatory notes against her. Manish Sisodia, denouncing the content on the pamphlet said the language was offensive and abusive. He added that the language was so low that anybody would feel ashamed while reading it.

AAP East Delhi LS seat candidate Atishi breaks down during a press conference alleging BJP's Gautam Gambhir of distributing pamphlets with derogatory remarks against her says,"They've shown how low they can stoop.Pamphlet states that 'she is very good example of a mixed breed'." pic.twitter.com/z14MXXh574 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

Here’s what the pamphlet reads, allegedly circulated by Gautam Gambhir:

Reacting on the content obscenity in the pamphlet, Delhi CM and AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Gambhir for stooping low. He tweeted that women in the country aren’t safe if people vote for candidates who endorse a mentality as low as the content of the pamphlet.

Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people wid such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against. https://t.co/vcYObWNK6y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2019

Manish Sisodia also said it was difficult to imagine somebody of Gambhir’s stature to stoop this low as he was the same person who was cheered by them when he would bash opponents with fours and sixes while playing for India.

Earlier also Atishi had lodged an FIR against Gambhir for holding two voter ID cards. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress had also filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Gambhir for conducting rally in the East Delhi constituency without permission.

I abhor your act of outraging a woman’s modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own झाड़ू to clean ur dirty mind. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

Retorting to Atishi and AAP’s claims, now Gautam Gambhir has claimed his exclusion from the circulation of anything derogatory against Atishi. He challenged Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi that he would withdraw his candidature from the East Delhi Constituency if proven guilty and likewise asked them if they would quit politics once the truth is out.

Lashing out at Kejriwal further, Gambhir accused him of playing dirty politics to win the election and said he was ashamed to have a CM like him.

