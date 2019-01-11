AAP leader Meera Sanyal passes away at 57: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Meera Sanyal passed away on Friday, January 11 following a brief illness, media reports said. Banker-tuned politician 57-year-old Sanyal had joined AAP after she resigned from her job as the CEO & chairperson of Royal Bank of Scotland. She also contested in Lok Sabha 2014 polls from Mumbai south constituency. The development was confirmed by the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on his official Twitter handle.
Born in Kochi in 1961 to an Indian Navy officer, Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani, Sanyal graduated from Sydenham college Mumbai in B.Com honours. Following that she attained a degree in Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2006. She was also a member of several national committees at the at the CII and FICCI. She was also the author of a Book titled, ‘The Big Reverse – how demonetization knocked India out’
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed sorrow over the demise of the former chairperson of Royal Bank of Scotland. Other party leaders including Preeti Sharma Menon, Prithvi Reddy extended condolence over the death of AAP leader.
Besides 2014 elections, Sanyal participated in 2009 as an independent candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba and killed at least 174 people and wounded more than 300.
