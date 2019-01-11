AAP leader Meera Sanyal passes away at 57: Aam Aadmi leader Meera Sanyal passed away on Friday, January 11, following a brief illness, said media reports. She contested from Mumbai south constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections after she quit as the CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland.

AAP leader Meera Sanyal passes away at 57: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Meera Sanyal passed away on Friday, January 11 following a brief illness, media reports said. Banker-tuned politician 57-year-old Sanyal had joined AAP after she resigned from her job as the CEO & chairperson of Royal Bank of Scotland. She also contested in Lok Sabha 2014 polls from Mumbai south constituency. The development was confirmed by the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on his official Twitter handle.

Born in Kochi in 1961 to an Indian Navy officer, Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani, Sanyal graduated from Sydenham college Mumbai in B.Com honours. Following that she attained a degree in Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2006. She was also a member of several national committees at the at the CII and FICCI. She was also the author of a Book titled, ‘The Big Reverse – how demonetization knocked India out’

Extremely sad to hear this. No words to express… https://t.co/YslA8TddvU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2019

I am deeply saddened to hear about

the passing away of Meera Sanyal.

The country has lost a sharp economic brain and a gentle soul. May she rest in peace! You will forever remain in our hearts. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 11, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of a dear friend & colleague, Meera Sanyal.

Meera fought Cancer for the last year or two with such spirit & grace but ultimately lost that fight. Apparently her last words to me recently were "Pray for me."

You will be missed Meera — Prithvi Reddy (@aapkaprithvi) January 11, 2019

Very Sad to hear abt passing away of @meerasanyal 🙏🏻 my condolences to her family n supporters 🙏🏻 #OmShanthi #RIP 💐 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) January 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed sorrow over the demise of the former chairperson of Royal Bank of Scotland. Other party leaders including Preeti Sharma Menon, Prithvi Reddy extended condolence over the death of AAP leader.

Besides 2014 elections, Sanyal participated in 2009 as an independent candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba and killed at least 174 people and wounded more than 300.

