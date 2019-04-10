AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that Congress refused to collaborate with AAP in Punjab and other states after it didn't accept its demand for three seats in the national capital. The same stalemate continues in Haryana, Goa and Chandigarh, he said. Singh, however, exuded confidence that his party would win all seven seats in Delhi.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said that talks are still on but the country would suffer in case there’s no alliance. Currently, BJP holds all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Rai blamed Congress for weakening the opposition parties in UP, West Bengal and Kerala by going solo, which he said, will benefit BJP.

AAP, on the other hand, believes that since it has a strong presence in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa, an alliance with Congress would have created a formidable front against the saffron party. Rai said that AAP wants to defeat BJP in these states since they together account for 33 Lok Sabha seats. Rai said he’s confident that BJP would lose in all seats in Delhi.

People privy of the development said that AAP had demanded three seats from Congress in Haryana in lieu of its support in Chandigarh. While Congress is not ready to accept AAP’s demand in Haryana, AAP is not ready to accept Congress’ demand for three seats in Delhi. Congress has also refused any alliance with AAP in Punjab and Chandigarh. After hectic parleys between the two parties for forming an alliance over the past few weeks, there has been no progress in the matter in the last four days, said a source.

