Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra along with AAP woman wing chief Richa Pandey joined the BJP today in the presence of Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari and other leaders. Mishra had been at loggerheads with AAP founder and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for quite some time.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with AAP women wing chief Richa Pandey. The two were inducted into the party by BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju at party office in Delhi.

Welcoming the former AAP leaders, Tiwari said he hoped the two will serve the National Capital in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and philosophy of Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Shri @KapilMishra_IND and Smt @richapandey from AAP along with their supporters joined BJP in the presence of State President Shri @ManojTiwariMP, National Vice President and BJP Delhi’s Prabhari Shri @ShyamSJaju and other senior leaders.#BJPMembership pic.twitter.com/nqfFgn2iv5 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) August 17, 2019

Earlier this month, Mishra was disqualified by Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on grounds of anti-defection law after he allegedly campaigned for BJP during the recently concluded general elections. Following his disqualification, he moved the the Delhi High Court.

Speculations were rife over Mishra’s induction into the BJP ever since he was suspended from the ministerial responsibilities of Delhi Cabinet in 2017. Since then, he had been vocal about his criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The rift between Mishra and AAP leadership was evident as he could be seen sharing the dais with BJP leaders at several public events during Lok Sabha election campaign and would often praise PM Modi in his speeches.

His disqualification from the Delhi cabinet was based on a petition filed by AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj who accused him of campaigning for PM Modi during national elections.

Mishra was the MLA from Karawal Nagar assembly constituency until he was disqulafied under the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution last month. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has confirmed the dates for Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly which will start from August 22 and end on August 26. There are three sittings expected in the six-day session, though the number can increase if the session is extended by the government.

