AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia And Sanjay Singh Pay Tribute To Sitaram Yechury

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh paid tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the CPI(M) party office in the national capital on Saturday. Yechury, who passed away on September 12, was remembered for his significant contributions and leadership.

Manish Sisodia’s Tribute

Manish Sisodia described Yechury as a prominent leader whose impact was irreplaceable. “Sitaram Yechury was a very big leader for the whole nation. He had always been a source of inspiration for all of us. No one can take his place,” Sisodia said.

Sonia Gandhi and Congress Leaders Pay Respects

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also visited the CPI(M) office in Delhi to offer her respects. Congress leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, and Rajeev Shukla, along with several CPI(M) leaders and workers, were present to pay their tributes.

MUST READ: JP Nadda Extends Hindi Diwas Greetings: A Tribute To India’s Linguistic Heritage

Memorial Details

Yechury’s mortal remains were transported from his residence in Vasant Kunj to the party’s office. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital after suffering from a respiratory tract infection.

Reactions from Political Figures

Kerala Minister P Rajeev expressed that Yechury’s death has created a significant void in national politics. “The sad demise of Sitaram Yechury has created a big vacuum in national politics. I had the opportunity to work with him as a deputy leader when he was the leader of the CPI(M) in Rajya Sabha. He was the most acceptable person in the party, and everyone came to him to make decisions on every issue. It is a big loss to the party, the left, and the country,” Rajeev said.

JP Nadda’s Floral Tribute

On Friday, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda paid floral tribute to Yechury at his residence. Nadda remembered Yechury for maintaining relationships despite differing ideologies. “Paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Former Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary of the CPI(M) late Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. We both had different ideologies. He was more inclined towards ideas, but at the same time, he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own. He believed in agreeing to disagree and often said that this is the beauty of democracy,” Nadda posted on X.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: HC Halts Transfer Of Shares In PRS Oberoi’s Estate Amid Family Dispute