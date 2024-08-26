AAP Leaders Urge Social Media Team To Counter BJP Misinformation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday urged the party’s social media volunteers to counter with resolve and precision the “misinformation spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

At the Aam Aadmi Party’s National Social Media Meet held in the national capital, senior leaders emphasized the crucial role of social media volunteers in combating misinformation and ensuring the public receives accurate information. They stressed the need for a calm and strategic approach to counter the BJP’s panic-spreading tactics and ‘divide and rule’ strategy.

Leaders also highlighted the importance of using social media to challenge falsehoods, promote development work, and advance Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s agenda of providing quality health and education for all.

During the meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Cabinet Minister Atishi, Senior Leader Jasmine Shah, Chief AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, and MLA Somnath Bharti addressed the party volunteers. Sanjay Singh, a senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, highlighted the vital role of social media in combating misinformation and promoting truth. He praised AAP’s social media workers for their dedication in challenging the lies spread by the BJP, which he referred to as the ‘Bharatiya Jooth Party.’

Singh emphasized, “We built a powerful movement with ‘Anna Andolan and AAP’ through social media, and to sustain this, we must continue to counter the BJP’s actions with both strategy and resolve.” He stressed the importance of staying vigilant in using social media to expose the BJP’s failures and divisive tactics. Singh criticized the BJP’s 11-year rule, pointing out unfulfilled promises such as job creation, doubling farmers’ income, and eradicating black money. He condemned the government for targeting AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, attempting to demoralize the party without any evidence. Singh argued that the BJP employs a ‘divide and rule’ strategy while failing to address the real needs of the people, including Hindus who have suffered under BJP rule.

Singh added, “The BJP excels at spreading panic, but we must stay calm, take calculated steps, and persist in asking tough questions. The rampant corruption and propaganda from the BJP and RSS require ongoing efforts to expose their misdeeds. Journalists and media professionals must speak truth to power and continuously question the government’s actions. The AAP and its supporters need to remain calm and strategic, using social media to counter false narratives. Everyone should continue their fight for the truth, as it is crucial for the country’s future.”

Senior AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Atishi stated that the social media team should recognize that their role extends beyond merely responding on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp. She noted that most people consume information through social media today, but misinformation, including fake news and inciting speeches, is more prevalent than accurate information. The BJP has exploited this by spreading falsehoods and hate speech because they lack substantive achievements or genuine work for the people. Unlike the AAP, which can showcase schools and Mohalla Clinics, the BJP relies on disseminating misleading and hateful content via social media.

Atishi further added that, in the era of rampant misinformation, social media volunteers play a crucial role in disseminating accurate information. If falsehoods and lies are being spread, it is essential to provide an alternative perspective so that people can make informed choices. The daily efforts of social media volunteers are vital because, while in a democracy we elect our representatives every five years, governments often come and go without truly serving the public’s interests.

“Before entering politics, I often wondered why people vote for leaders who do nothing for years and then return seeking votes. One reason is that when no one works, one leader can seem as bad as another. Another reason is that people lack access to information needed to make an informed choice. In a democracy, voters must have accurate information to make the right decision. Without this, they cannot make the best choice. Therefore, the role of social media is extremely important. While our job is to carry out development work, it’s equally important to ensure people are aware of these efforts,” she shared.

Thanking the participants at the Aam Aadmi Party’s social media team meeting, who had come from various parts of the country, senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah said, “I salute your spirit, your courage, and your passion. When the party was formed, we all started as volunteers, and I knew then that the biggest strength of the party, its backbone, was the social media team.”

He continued, “It is due to the work of social media volunteers that even in some villages of Assam, at the tea stall, people know that the Aam Aadmi Party has done good work in the field of education. When I asked them where they learned about it, they said it was available on their mobile. This is your power.”

Shah added, “Even after our spectacular second victory in 2020 in Delhi, the biggest victory for the party was winning Punjab in 2022. There was such a good performance in Goa and Gujarat that the party became a national party. You always come forward to contribute. But the social media team, as someone said, your work is 24/7, 365 days a year. It is a very demanding task.”

He also noted, “The last two years have been as difficult as they have been for the party. Our four to five leaders were arrested. We never believed that a party (BJP) could stoop to this level. But you have seen the quality of this party. Now think, if even a top leader of any other party goes to jail, what happens to the party? But this is the specialty of the Aam Aadmi Party. Even if four big leaders are put in jail, we have not broken; we have come out stronger.”

During the meeting, Chief AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated that despite spending the least on social media platforms, the party has more than 14 crore subscribers on YouTube and 7 crore followers on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Your selfless energy drives the AAP. We were the ones who introduced social media to the political space, and now everyone has captured it.”

Regarding the Chief Minister’s arrest, Priyanka Kakkar said, “It is because of our popularity that Arvind Kejriwal was arrested right before the elections. PM Modi himself says that not even a penny has been recovered yet. Our leaders are being arrested under strict laws, and all efforts are being made to tarnish our image.”

Priyanka Kakkar also emphasized the importance of increasing the AAP’s presence on social media by using technologies like AI and meme content. “We must stick to Arvind Kejriwal’s agenda of providing good health and education to everyone and ensure that this agenda reaches everyone through creativity.”

