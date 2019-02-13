The rally invite has been extended to all the parties including Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi, however, Rahul's availability at the rally hasn't been confirmed. Another mega show of opposition strength was seen last month at the anti-BJP rally in Kolkata attended by 18 opposition parties

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Aam Aadmi Party is set to host a mega rally against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with major opposition parties expected to attend the rally today. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the mega show of opposition unity. The rally is titled “Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy” and will take place in the national capital at Jantar Mantar around 12 pm

The rally invite has been extended to all the parties including Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi, however, Rahul’s availability at the rally hasn’t been confirmed. According to PTI, the Congress party has hinted at not attending the rally to be held on Wednesday. Another mega show of opposition strength was seen last month at the anti-BJP rally in Kolkata attended by 18 opposition parties. Others to attend the rally include former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who’s leading the mega-opposition rally has asked people to join the anti-BJP protest in huge number at Jantar Mantar. Taking jibe at the BJP, the Delhi CM posted about saving democracy and getting rid of tyrants.

Countless freedom fighters laid down their lives for our freedom and democracy. We cannot forget their sacrifices and remain silent to the tyranny of any dictator. Join us for the Save Democracy Satyagraha at the historic Jantar Mantar today afternoon — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2019

