AAP May Struggle To Make Its Mark In Haryana, Exit Polls Suggest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, aimed to establish a foothold in Haryana—seen as the logical next step after its rule in Delhi and Punjab—but exit polls indicate that the party may fail to secure any seats in the state. While exit polls are not always accurate, the indications are concerning for AAP.

The party contested 89 of Haryana’s 90 seats, but its campaign was severely hampered by the absence of key leaders, including Kejriwal, for most of the election period. Both he and his close associate Manish Sisodia were arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor case, only securing bail just before the elections.

Despite AAP’s failure to make a breakthrough in Haryana in 2019, the party had hoped for a better performance this time, bolstered by its presence in six states and its recent designation as a “National Party.”

In the previous 2019 elections, AAP lost all 46 seats it contested and garnered a vote share lower than NOTA (None of the Above). This time, however, the party aimed for a more favorable outcome in the assembly elections, citing improved performance in several Lok Sabha seats.

Complicating matters, early talks for an alliance with Congress fell apart due to mutual distrust. Congress leaders believed that a partnership would undermine their own electoral prospects in a state traditionally characterized by a direct contest between Congress and the BJP. Concerns were raised that an alliance would fragment the anti-BJP vote, and AAP’s insistence on a larger share of the seats than Congress was willing to accommodate did not help the situation.