 AAP Minister Atishi Accuses DJB of Reducing Water Tankers As Delhi Water Crisis Intensifies

AAP minister Atishi has accused the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in a recent development in the Delhi water crisis. She accused the Delhi Jal Board of ignoring government directives that were given on order to increase the number of water tankers. The AAp Minister asserted that the DJB officials reduced the number of tankers during the peak summer months instead of increasing.

In a recent interview with a media organisation, Atishi brough to light the issue with regards to the tanker mafia and explained that the mafia’s activities needed to be overseen and controlled. She asserted that curbing the mafia’s activities could have a major impact on the ongoing crisis and could help save a maximum of 0.5 million gallons per day (MGD) of water. However, according to the DJB’s daily “summer bulletin” shared on their official X handle, the actual water production was 951.20 MGD, which is just 4.8 MGD below the system’s full capacity.

SUMMER BULLETIN 13.06.2024 Get daily updates regarding water production, water quality tests etc !! pic.twitter.com/hBCR6Tk002 — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) June 13, 2024

“The water shortage in Delhi can only be resolved if additional Yamuna water from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh is provided to the city,” Atishi emphasized.

In response to the accusations made by the AAP Minister, the Delhi Police, reportedly, increased its consistent efforts to fight the illegal operations that had been taking place in the issue related to the water tankers. According to reports, the police has begun regular patrols around the Munak Canal to monitor and control the mafia’s activities.

Personnel from various police stations in ther nearby regions, including Bawana, Narela, Narela Industrial Area, and Shahbad Dairy, have also been deployed around the Canal to keep a check on illegal activities. Over 50 officers are reported to patrol the canal in three shifts, ensuring round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, police pickets are also being established around the canal to maintain continuous monitoring.

Additionally, DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar has been instructed to send a detailed report to the Delhi Police Headquarters that will be outlining the measures that are being taken in order to monitor the Munak Canal and the progress achieved in curbing the mafia’s influence. This crackdown is followed after an order from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena, directing Delhi Police to increase vigilance and patrolling in the area.

Also read: Mumbai Man Finds Severed Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, Says ‘I thought It Was A nut’

Show Full Article