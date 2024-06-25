AAP Minister Atishi Addmitted In ICU, Blood Suger Levels Drops

Amid the hunger strike by AAP leaders for the water supply from Haryana, Delhi Minister Atishi has ben hospitalised after her health deteriorated on Tuesday. AAP posted on X, that the 43-year-old water minister was admitted to the emergency ICU at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital after her blood sugar level dropped to 36.

“Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalization. She has not eaten anything for the last five days,” the AAP said and posted pictures of Ms Atishi being taken to the hospital.

🚨 जल मंत्री आतिशी जी की तबियत बिगड़ी 🚨 उनका blood sugar level आधी रात को 43 और सुबह 3 बजे 36 तक गिर गया, जिसके बाद LNJP अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने तुरंत उन्हें भर्ती करने की सलाह दी। वह पिछले पांच दिनों से कुछ भी नहीं खा रही हैं और हरियाणा से दिल्ली के हिस्से का पानी जारी करने की… pic.twitter.com/OoDDS4E1GA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 24, 2024

“She’s been admitted in the emergency ICU at LNJP. We pray for her speedy recovery,” it added.

The Water Strike

Ms. Atishi started her hunger strike on June 21 during a protracted heat wave in Delhi. She has asked that the state of Haryana, which is dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party, supply water for the nation’s capital. She claims that by releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water, Haryana is denying over 28 lakh people in Delhi access to water.

“There are 2.8 million people in the city who are aching for just a drop of water,” she said on Monday, the fourth day of her fast.

“My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has gone down. Ketone level is very high which can have harmful effects in the long run,” she said in a video message posted on her official X account.

No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water, the AAP minister said.

Atishi Lost 2 Kg In 4 Days: AAP

According to the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, Atishi has dropped almost 2 kg of weight on her four-day indefinite fast. The party released a statement saying, “Water Minister Atishi’s weight is surprisingly reducing. Her weight, as of the fourth day of the hunger strike, was 63.6 kg, down from 65.8 kg before to going on strike on June 21. That is, in just four days, her weight has dropped by 2.2 kg,” the statement read.

