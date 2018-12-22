The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reportedly removed its Chandni Chowk MLA, Alka Lamba, from the post of party spokesperson after she opposed a resolution demanding that Bharat Ratna awarded to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. According to reports, another AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has also been removed as party spokesperson.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reportedly removed its Chandni Chowk MLA, Alka Lamba, from the post of party spokesperson after she opposed a resolution demanding that Bharat Ratna awarded to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. An hour ago, the Delhi MLA has also tweeted a post highlighting her stance over the entire matter. In the tweet, Lamba wrote: “Today a proposal was brought to the Delhi Assembly which sought the withdrawal of Bharat Ratan award presented to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi”.

The Chandhi Chowk MLA added that she was asked to support the resolution in her speech, which was not acceptable for her. “I walked out of the house and now I am ready to face any consequences,” the MLA wrote. Lamba also posted the copy of resolution moved by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh in her tweet. The resolution was passed by a voice vote in the House.

According to reports, another AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has also been removed as party spokesperson. However, Singh has reportedly confessed to have drafted the hand-written resolution.

While confirming the reports, Lamba asserted that the party has asked for her resignation and she is ready to resign. She further noted that she believes that Rajiv Gandhi has sacrificed a lot for the country and that’s why she did not support the bill in the House seeking withdrawal of Bharat Ratna conferred to former Prime Minister. She added that she has been asked to resign as she opposed the decision of the party.

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed the resolution that asked the central government to withdraw the Bharat Ratna award presented to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi over the 1984 Sikh riots.

