Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Kalkaji constituency, donated plasma at the recently-launched government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. She has recently recovered from coronavirus.

Arvind Kejriwal, CM, has frequently appealed Delhiites for donating plasma.

Atishi tweeted on Saturday that she was eligible to donate plasma.

Happy to share that I’m now eligible for donating plasma, as per medical protocols. I will be donating plasma at Delhi Govt’s plasma bank in ILBS today! https://t.co/iWoyQ2VuIC — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 18, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal reacted to her tweet by tweeting V good Atishi.

Atishi was tested COVID positive last month. The 39-year-old is the third MLA from her party to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The other two MLAs who were tested positive for the novel coronavirus are Vishesh Ravi from Karol Bagh and Rajkumar Anand from Patel Nagar.

Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain and spokesperson Akshay Marathe are the Other leaders from the party who have tested positive for the infection.

Arvind Kejriwal had survived a scare earlier and tested negative.

India’s first plasma bank was opened this month in the worst-hit state, Delhi.

To donate plasma, many COVID Warriors who fell ill in the line of duty have come forward.

In convalescent plasma therapy, to help boost the person’s immune system, the antibodies of a person who has recovered from the virus are taken and transfused into a sick person (having the virus).

The Delhi government has assured people to organize transport for plasma donors.

Even after appealing frequently and providing facilities for plasma donation, only a few people showed willingness. This could be because not enough people were aware that the process is safe, suspected worried doctors.

Delhi has reported a total of over 1.2 lakh cases of Coronavirus as of now, including over 3,500 deaths due to it.

