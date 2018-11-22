AAP MLA Somnath Bharti booked for hurling abuses at female anchor: An FIR was filed against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for misbehaving with a female TV news anchor, reports said. The complaint was registered under Section 504 (breach of peace) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) on the complaint of the woman journalist of a private news channel in Noida.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti booked for hurling abuses at female anchor: An FIR was filed against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for misbehaving with a female TV news anchor, reports said. The complaint was registered under Section 504 (breach of peace) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) on the complaint of the woman journalist of a private news channel in Noida. The complainant has also submitted a video as proof of the alleged verbal abuse. As per the FIR, Somnath Bharti hurled abuses at the woman anchor during a TV show debate and allegedly told her to become a prostitute.

The AAP MLA, who represents Malviya Nagar constituency in the Delhi Assembly, also abused the owners of the channel, calling them puppets of the ruling party. The complainant has restricted strict action against AAP leader.

Bharti, however, has denied the charges. In a tweet, he said the police had lodged an FIR against him on a manipulated audio provided by a TV channel. The AAP leader, who is facing a case of domestic violence lodged by his wife, said he will a defamation case against the anchor as well as the news channel.

Attacking Arvind Kejriwal and his party over the incident, the BJP said that AAP was anti-women. The Opposition party in the Delhi Assembly further asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against his party man. Reacting to the matter, the AAP said Somnath Bharti should not have talked like he did during a television debate.

The AAP MLA had earlier triggered a controversy after he led a mob that assaulted an African woman in the national capital in 2014.

