A day after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on charges of holding of Office of Profit, the party is hoping a relief from the Delhi Court Court as the court will hear its appeal against the Election Commission’s move today. The President approved disqualification of AAP MLAs after the Election Commission on January 20 recommended it to the President to disqualify AAP MLAs from the Delhi Assembly. The MLAs face disqualification for holding offices of profit after they were appointed parliamentary secretaries by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court will hear the case around 4PM today. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, whose now only hope is the Delhi High Court would be expecting a decision and intervention in his party’s favour to avoid by-polls in 20 constituencies.

Speaking after President Ram Nath Kovind’s approving AAP MLAs disqualification, Party leader Ashutosh termed President decision as unconstitutional and mentioned that it was dangerous for the democracy. The party also said that they would even approach the Supreme Court in needed to be and fight there case. The MLAs who have been disqualified are Alka Lamba, Adarsh Shastri, Sanjeev Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Kailash Gehlot, Vijendra Garg, Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, Madan Lal Khufiya, Shiv Charan Goyal, Sarita Singh, Naresh Yadav, Rajesh Rishi, Anil Kumar, Som Dutt, Avtar Singh, Sukhvir Singh Dala, Manoj Kumar and Nitin Tyagi. The 20 MLAs had approached the Delhi High Court challenging the EC’s recommendation but Justice Rekha Palli had refused to pass any interim order.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission, Congress party leader Ajay Maken said alleged that both BJP and the EC have delayed the disqualification of AAP MLAs so that they can vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Speaking after MLAs disqualification, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his party got 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly by God’s grace because, after three years, 20 of his party’s MLAs were going to be declared disqualified. “I have always said that it was God’s grace. He also knew that after three years these people would declare 20 of our MLAs disqualified. That’s why he gave us 67 seats out of 70 in the Delhi Assembly polls,” he said, in a statement on the Aam Aadmi Party’s Twitter handle.