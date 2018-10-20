Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has hit out at PM Modi saying that there should be a Statue of Disharmony of PM Modi. Sanjay Singh remarks have come ahead of the inauguration of Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity, which will be unveiled by PM Modi on October 31 at Kevadiya in Narmada district.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that there should be a statue of disharmony of PM Modi. Sanjay Singh’s remarks against PM Modi have come as he will be unveiling and inaugurating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity on October 31. Hitting out at the Prime Minister, AAP’s Sanjay Singh alleged that the Statue of Unity will be unveiled by those who is known for spreading disharmony in the country. Sanjay Singh said that PM Modi will be in Gujarat on October 31 to unveil Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity but nothing would be unfortunate then this that those who spread disharmony, hate in the country will unveil Sardar Patel’s statue.

In an all out attack against the Modi government and its policies, Sanjay Singh hit out at PM Modi over the Rafale deal and termed it the biggest scam of the country. He alleged that PM Modi has hurt the dignity of his office and questioned whether he is the prime minister of selected corporates, Gujarat or the entire country.

Slamming PM Modi further, Sanjay Singh said that PM Modi made so many promises to the people of this country but they have not been fulfilled. He said that the youth is without jobs, farming are dumping their produce, black money has not returned back and have doubled during his rule. Sanjay Singh also raked Rs 15 lakh promise which was made during BJP’s poll campaign ahead of 2014 General Elections and further raised question on his government.

Sanjay Singh was speaking to media as he had come to appear in a defamation case filed by Anil Ambani over Sanjay’s comments on India-France Rafale deal. Reliance have filed a Rs 5000 crore defamation case against Sanjay Singh. Speaking on the defamation case, Sanjay Singh said that if you raise your voice then you are slapped with defamation suits.

