AAP MP Swati Maliwal Reports Alleged Assault at CM Kejriwal's Residence, Police and NCW Take Action

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal announced on Thursday that she has provided her statement to Delhi Police concerning an alleged assault that occurred at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence on Monday. Maliwal, who is also the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), expressed her distress over the incident and gratitude towards those who supported her during this challenging time.

In a heartfelt post on her handle on X, Maliwal stated, “What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, may God keep them happy too.”

मेरे साथ जो हुआ वो बहुत बुरा था। मेरे साथ हुई घटना पर मैंने पुलिस को अपना स्टेटमेंट दिया है। मुझे आशा है कि उचित कार्यवाही होगी। पिछले दिन मेरे लिए बहुत कठिन रहे हैं। जिन लोगों ने प्रार्थना की उनका धन्यवाद करती हूँ। जिन लोगों ने Character Assassination करने की कोशिश की, ये बोला… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 16, 2024

Emphasizing the broader political context, Maliwal added, “An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request for BJP people — do not politicise this incident.”

Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), also expressed her support for Maliwal on X, writing, “Well done @SwatiJaiHind. We must raise our voice against the perpetrators.”

The incident came to light when DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena reported that a PCR call was received at 9:34 a.m. on Monday at the Civil Lines police station. The caller claimed that she had been assaulted at the Chief Minister’s residence. According to the PCR call record, “the woman is saying that she is at the CM’s house and has been assaulted by CM’s PS Bibhav Kumar.”

Despite the call, DCP Meena noted that no formal complaint had been lodged by Maliwal regarding the incident. The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and has issued a summons to Bibhav Kumar, Chief Minister Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary, requiring his appearance before the Commission on Friday.

Also read: BJP Leaders Call For Delhi CM’s Resignation Following Alleged Assault On AAP MP Swati Maliwal

Show Full Article