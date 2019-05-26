AAP removes Alka Lamba from party's official WhatsApp group for the second time, MLA threatens to quit party: The AAP has failed to win a single seat in the national capital in the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi is ruling by AAP and is enjoying majority in the Delhi assembly.

AAP removes Alka Lamba from party’s official WhatsApp group for the second time, MLA threatens to quit party: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba hinted at leaving the party in the next year. The Chandni Chowk MILA sought accountability from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on the poll debacle following the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Alka accused party from removing her from the official WhatsApp group of the party leaders for the second time.

Alka tweeted that her journey that began in 2013 will end in 2020. She said that her wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully, they will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and she has learnt a lot.

The AAP has failed to win a single seat in the national capital in the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi is ruling by AAP and is enjoying the majority in the Delhi assembly. Out of 7 Lok Sabha seats, AAP could not win a single seat in the national capital. All the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi were grabbed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Kejriwal-led party was placed third in the contest as Congress finished second in five of the 7 seats.

WATCH: Questioned Kejriwal on what mistakes we committed that we faced such a humiliation in 2019 results, I was removed from party's official WhatsApp group: @LambaAlka Kejriwal, Lamba said, admitted to committing mistakes & called upon leaders to start door to door campaign. pic.twitter.com/Jd8c5bxYLL — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 25, 2019

Hinting at Kejriwal, she said that Delhi CM should admit the mistakes that he has committed and should call the party leaders and start door to door campaign for the next assembly polls.

This is the second time that Lamba has been dropped from the WhatsApp group. Previously, she was dropped in December last year. Prior to joining AAP, Lamba was part of the Congress-women wing. Alka Lamba won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat for the first time in 2013 on the AAP ticket.

दिल्ली में 12मई को वोट पड़ने थे,

वोटिंग से कुछ दिन पहले विधायक चाह कर भी पूरी तरह से चुनावों पर ध्यान नही दे पा रहे थे,क्यों कि उनके इलाके में पानी को लेकर लोगों ने उन्हें घेरा हुआ था,जल मंत्रालय CMके पास है पर उनके पास समय नही है,MLAsने इसे भी हार का एक कारण बताया।

एक पद बेहतर👍 pic.twitter.com/6p5QDCarAw — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) May 26, 2019

Lamba has been attacking the party since last year. Recently, she had engaged with a Twitter spat with another AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who demanded her resign from the party. Lamba has repeatedly demanded by the party for her resignation.

CM ग्रुप में जब आप विधायकों के संदेश पढेगें तो पढ़ कर पता चलेगा कि बेचारों की अंदर सुनी नही जाती,बाहर बोल नही सकते,बस घुट रहे हैं,#दिल्ली दुबारा जीतनी है तो अपनी मत सुनाइये,विधायकों और कार्यकर्ताओं की सुनिये,

उम्मीद के आज के सम्मेलन में बिना डरे विधायक और कार्यकर्ता बोल पायेगें। — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) May 26, 2019

Started her career as a student leader, Lamba had served as the president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Lamba had also held several top positions in the Delhi Congress as General Secretary of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and former Secretary of All India Congress Committee.

Alka Lamba is also a chairperson of NGO Go India Foundation. She has been awarded by the Dainik Prayukti as the MLA of the Year 2018. She has been in the news after several controversies gripped The AAP MLA. In 2015, Lamba was charged with vandalism and destruction of property in an incident which occurred within her own Chandni Chowk constituency.

