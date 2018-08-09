After abstaining from voting in the election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, Aam Aadmi Party (AP) MP Sanjay Singh said that Congress is the biggest obstacle in opposition's unity. However, Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee also hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party saying it abstained from voting to help the Modi government.

Delhi Mahila Congress leader and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha Mukherjee has hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party leader for walking out during voting Rajya Sabha voting for the deputy chairperson. Sharmistha Mukherjee has criticised Arvind Kejriwal for helping the Modi government in a way by walking out during the voting for the election of the deputy Rajya Sabha chairman. She said that AAP leaders walking out of the Rajya Sabha lowered the required majority mark, indirectly saying which helped NDA’s candidate to win Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson elections.

Hitting out at the Congress party, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “Looking at Congress’s attitude we have decided to abstain from voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Congress is the biggest obstacle in Opposition’s unity.” Earlier, speaking on the issue, AAP’s Sanjay Singh said Congress party takes AAP for granted. If Rahul Gandhi asks AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for party’s vote then we will support them, else we are not interested in voting in their support.

Looking at Congress's attitude we have decided to abstain from voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Congress is the biggest obstacle in Opposition's unity: AAP MP Sanjay Singh pic.twitter.com/IBxhtoLVtb — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

NDA candidate Harivanch Narayan Singh was elected after 125 votes were put in his favour while Hariprasad was left behind with 105 votes. Sharmistha Mukherjee further hit out at Arvind Kejriwal’s party saying that AAP says politics does not run on ego. Indeed! That’s why Arvind Kejriwal is sulking and decided to abstain from voting in RS, helping BJP.

According to reports, AAP’s support to Congress’ candidate was conditional. The party wanted Congress president Rahul Gandhi to ask Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his help. However, reports say that Rahul Gandhi did no call or approached Arvind Kejriwal, asking his party’s support to win Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson election. Speaking on the development, AAP’s Sanjay Singh said that if Rahul Gandhi could hug Prime Minister Narendra Modi then why can’t Congress chief asks Arvind Kejriwal for support to his party’s candidate.

Congress party takes AAP for granted. If Rahul Gandhi asks AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for party's vote then we will support them, else we are not interested in voting in their support: Sanjay Singh, AAP MP on Congress Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman candidate BK Hariprasad pic.twitter.com/jIcnkKN9GV — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

