The Aam Aadmi Party recently initiated a campaign seeking donations from the supporters of their party in order to combat the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They have been sending emails writing to them regarding the same. A similar mail was received by BJP as a part of AAP's 'big monthly donation campaign' aimed at raising funds.

The social media team of Delhi BJP was in deep shock as they received a requesting mail from their political rival AAP. In the mail, the Aam Admi Party sought donations from the rival BJP to fight crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The social media handlers of Delhi BJP soon confirmed the news by sharing a screenshot of the mail with a national daily. However, the veracity of the mail could not be confirmed as Arvind Kejriwal’s party did not entertain any phone calls and text messages. The Delhi BJP reportedly received the mail on Thursday around 1:30 pm and it has raised eyebrows. The e-mail was signed by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The email says AAP needs money and support as elections are around the corner. For the first time in history, a party is cash-starved and the government is cash-rich, it added. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was the first BJP leader to acknowledge the mail. He went on saying that he would donate over Rs 1 lakh to the Kejriwal’s party from his own earnings if Delhi CM clears the proposal of Phase IV of Delhi Metro. He took to his official Twitter account to make this comment and here’s the tweet:

